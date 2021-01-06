Lemonade Boutique and Salon opens in new location

A refreshing change of place — The Lemonade Boutique and Salon has moved from its State Street location to the north side of the Beardstown City Square. The new location allows more room for the store’s women’s clothing lines, as well as more room for its salon and spa offerings. Store owners Randy and Abby Pherigo (pictured above) will also be operating an Airbnb location in the building’s upstair’s living space. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

For many, the start of a new year brings with it the desire for a change. And for a lot of women, changes often mean a change in style, in wardrobe or hair cut or color. Abby Pherigo, owner of the Lemonade Boutique and Salon, wanted that and more. She wanted a new location for her store. So on the first business day of the new year, she opened her store in its new location: 110 W. 2nd…