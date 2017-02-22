Late Knight Cruisers scholarship

The Late Knight Cruisers Car Club is offering two $1,000 Scholarships for 2017, one each to a Beardstown and a Rushville-Industry High School Graduate, who is pursuing further education and a certificate or degree in Automotive related fields, preferably, but not limited to, Auto Body repair and Auto Mechanics. Interested students should contact their respective guidance counselor for details and applications.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.