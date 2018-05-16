Lashbrook receives LLCC employee award

A Beardstown resident was among those honored at Lincoln Land Community College’s 24th annual Employee Recognition and Appreciation Ceremony held May 9 in Springfield.

Rick Lashbrook of Beardstown, utility worker, LLCC-Jacksonville, was among those receiving the 2018 Distinguished Service Awards. This award is presented to individuals who demonstrate exemplary leadership and service to the college community, promote a student-focused environment and exhibit a strong commitment to the college’s core values.