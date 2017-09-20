A lamp to one’s feet

“Thy word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Ps. 119:105).

There is an old story told about the mighty armies that marched during Biblical times. If they wanted to attack an enemy camp at dawn, they had to move at night. If the sky was clear and the moon and stars shone brightly, it was no problem. But if there were clouds there was no light at all, no mercury lights on barns, no bright lights in houses, only an isolated campfire here and there in the desert. The soldiers would put oil in their lamps and tie them to their feet to light the way. With the light attached to the feet, hands were freed to carry weapons.

