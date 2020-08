Subhead will support local effort to obtain emergency safety exemption from Corps of Engineers

Q & A session: 18th District Representative Darin LaHood answered questions and discussed a broad range of topics with city officials last Thursday afternoon at the Beardstown City Hall. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

During a stop in Beardstown last Thursday afternoon, 18th Congressional District Representative Darin LaHood, told local officials he would support their efforts to convince the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the need for a harbor access channel to the Illinois River is an emergency safety priority. During the meeting, LaHood heard from Mayor Leslie Harris, Public Works Director Gary Hamilton, Fireā€¦