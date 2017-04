Brown County Children’s Advocacy Center, a program of Advocacy Network for Children, will be holding its first “Koins for Kids” fundraising event on Saturday, April 29 at the Mt. Sterling IGA. The dollars raised through this event will help with day-to-day operating costs of the Brown County Children’s Advocacy Center. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

