Knowing when tree removal is the right thing to do

Last year my next door neighbors approached me about the pear tree that was located in my yard but overhung into their yard. Now this was not an ornamental pear tree, but a fruiting pear tree, one that would shed partially ripened pears in droves, and trying to keep up with them was nearly impossible. It would result in the dropped pears becoming “lovely” bee and wasp magnets and both my neighbors and I have dogs – so you can probably see where that thought process was headed.

When they approached me, they told me they had been in contact with someone to get a quote for trimming the tree on just their side and the cost for total removal. For anyone that knows me or has read any of my numerous articles, you know I love trees, so if I consider having a tree taken down there is reason for it. This pear tree was already quite large when I moved into my house almost five years ago and since then it had another five years’ worth of growth. It was already in poor structural shape when I moved in (and pears that go unpruned, ornamentals included, are notorious for poor structure) and trying to control the fruit set on a tree that large wasn’t feasible either, so removal was really the best option. Removing the tree wouldn’t really affect me all that much, my vegetable garden location would get more sun in the morning, but the neighbor’s house would be exposed to afternoon sun from which it was previously shaded; they would get the worse end of the deal with the tree coming down. We decided that the best course of action was complete removal of the tree and would happen sometime in late spring/early summer the following year.

