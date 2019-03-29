Kitchen & Floor named Business of the Month

The Kitchen & Floor Shoppe has been chosen as the Beardstown Chamber of Commerce March Business of the Month.

The business was nominated by an individual who said, “Megan goes above and beyond helping her customers bring their remodeling dreams to reality. We are in the process of remodeling our kitchen in Jacksonville and Megan drove 30 miles to meet us at our home to take measurements and to provide her design advice. She has taken the time to draft our kitchen with multiple options for us to view and her prices are quite reasonable, using high quality materials. Due to our work schedules she was able to meet with us after-hours so that we could finalize our color choices. During the decision-making process she has been easily accessible through phone calls, texting and e-mails. Megan is very knowledgeable about the products she sells and is not hesitant to guide you to a better option.”

