Kindergarten registration

Kindergarten Pre-registration for the Beardstown School District will be at Gard School on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. for English and French speaking parents. Parents who speak Spanish will attend at 9 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. Parents of children entering kindergarten in August will want to attend this important meeting. Trevor Cottle, Director of Language Acquisition, and kindergarten teachers will present information about the Dual Language Enrichment Program offered at Gard Elementary. Randi Cowell, Principal, and district staff will talk about registration procedures and general information about kindergarten. Staci Young, School Nurse, will speak about the new health requirements for kindergarten students and distribute required forms. Students who attend Beardstown CUSD #15 Prekindergarten, Early Childhood, or PACT Head Start, will have health forms that are personalized for each student to help parents be aware of needed health requirements. Pre-registration forms will be completed. Staff members will also be available to answer questions. If parents are unable to attend or have questions, please call Gard School at 323-1364.

Children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2017 must be 5 years old on or before September 1.

