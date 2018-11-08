Kevin Murray appointed Beardstown police chief
Mayor terminates former Chief Shane Hunt’s employment
Allie Dawson
The Beardstown City Council Tuesday night voted 6 to 2 in favor of confirming the appointment of Kevin Murray as chief of police. Ron Culves and Gabe Seward voted against the appointment, citing the fact that Mr. Murray does not live in Beardstown and has no plans of moving to town.
