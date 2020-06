By June Conner Beardstown’s Fourth Ward has a new alderman after the City Council voted unanimously on the appointment of Keith Schramm. Schramm told the council Tuesday that he had lived in Beardstown over 20 years. He had worked at Oscar Mayer and had been a business owner in Beardstown. Schramm replaces Tom Penwarden who moved from the 4th Ward in February. Police Department Chief…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.