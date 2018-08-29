John Kessler named new CEO at Culbertson Hospital

Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital has announced that John Kessler has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kessler has served over 18 years in management positions, first working at Mercy Hospital in Washington, MO, and then being named Chief Operating Officer of Lincoln County Medical Center, now Mercy Hospital, of which he converted a 61- bed hospital into a critical access hospital. From there, Kessler went to Memorial Hospital in Belleville, serving as VP of General Services, and then as VP of Ancillary Services. Following a brief stint with Express Scripts, he accepted the CEO position at Salem Township Hospital.