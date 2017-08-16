Joe Crews to be guest speaker at Black Oak

Joe Crews, formerly of Beardstown, will be the guest speaker at Black Oak Church on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Crews was born in Beardstown and lived here with his family until they relocated to Missouri in 1982. He and his wife Sandy now live on 25 acres in Willard, Mo. They have three children and Sandy is a professor at University of Missouri. Joe spent many years in the construction business before attending Perkins School of Theology at SMU in Dallas, Texas. He entered the ministry in 1996, was ordained in 2004, and served as Pastor of several Nazarene churches until his retirement.

The public, and especially Joe’s family members and friends in the area, are invited to attend this special service and worship to welcome Joe and his family while they visit Illinois. For more details contract Pastor Vicki Hull at 320-4266.

