Jesus and other ways

Early Christianity was known as the Way—a clear reference to Jesus’ claim of being “the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). To be sure, there were many ways then as there are now, but Jesus eschews them all and invites us to do the same.

However, we sometimes con ourselves into believing that we can somehow hang onto Jesus while following other ways. But how does one simultaneously travel north and south and live to tell about it?

