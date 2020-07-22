JEPC sees an upswing in the number of new visitors to the site

Body

Since the reopening of the Jim Edgar Panther Creek (JEPC) area located near Chandlerville, the site has seen an increase in the number of new users.

In mid-March with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the site was closed to the public. On April 9, there was a soft re-opening and on May 29 the campgrounds were opened.

“Attendance has been really good,” Site Superintendent Nate Goetten said. “We are probably still at the same attendance numbers – it’s such a popular site – but I will say we have had a lot of first time park users, whether it’s been camping, hiking, biking. Due to the coronavirus, so many new people are out and about.”

New users – or some who just haven’t been to the site in years –will stop in the office or call to inquire about camping, horseback trails and other activities, he said.

JEPC was among the first Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) areas in the state to re-open since the site has handwashing stations and restrooms with running water.

Some changes have been made because of the pandemic. Activity permits are not being allowed – such as for reunions or weddings – since groups cannot be over 50 people. This, however, could possibly change this fall, Goetten said, depending on state restrictions.

Two campgrounds designated for groups are closed and not expected to re-open this season. Summer activities for children and families, scheduled for June and July, were canceled.

Plans, though, are still underway for dove hunting in September and pheasant hunting in November.

“We are pushing forward to have those programs. They’re just going to be a little different,” Goetten said. “We will be taking the coronavirus seriously.

“We won’t be in the building, we will be doing it outside. Everybody will be social distancing, wearing masks. We will allow one person in at a time to do the draw. We are going to take extra measures to keep everyone safe.”

For dove hunters, it will no longer be on a first come, first serve basis which usually involved long lines. It will now be on a draw basis. For pheasant hunters, the group will no longer congregate in the pheasant building but be outdoors.

Some new changes are coming. ArcGIS, a geographic information system, is being used to update maps. GPS coordinates will be provided to help site visitors find various locations such as camp sites, parking lots, trails, ranges and other spots. The updated mapping is expected to be completed by the end of August and available on the website.

Another project in the works will be the designation of a trail for electric bike users.