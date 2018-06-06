Jehovah’s Witnesses invite public to Spanish Regional Convention June 29

In a few weeks, Jehovah’s Witnesses will celebrate their annual Spanish regional convention in the U.S. Cellular Coliseum and are inviting the public to attend. The theme of this year’s convention is “Be Courageous!”

Steve Oakes spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses states: “The 2018 regional convention ‘Be Courageous!’ will show us how true Christians can be courageous now and will enjoy this program.”

The three-day program will feature 54 parts that consist of talks, interviews and video presentations. Sunday a talk will be given with the theme “The resurrection hope imparts courage- how?” <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>