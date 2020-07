JBS ‘Hometown Strong Initiative’ to give Beardstown $1.9 million

Beardstown will be receiving a needed $1.9 million boost from JBS USA as part of its nationwide Hometown Strong initiative. JBS has committed $50 million to strengthen agencies and communities in which the meat packer operates. “We’re currently meeting with community leaders to identify the areas where the money can best be utilized to benefit the most people, or have the biggest impact,” said…