Subhead Project to be known as JBS Beardstown Marina

JBS donates $250,000 for Marina project an additional $60,000 given to Fire-Rescue

JBS, the Beardstown area’s largest employer, has made a substantial contribution to the City of Beardstown which will help with the marina project. Kelly Cagle, the most dedicated volunteer of the marina project, told the Beardstown City Council Tuesday night that through an agreement with JBS a contribution of $250,000 will help with the campground area. An additional $60,000 was given to the…