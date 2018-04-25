Home

Jacksonville Rotary Club honors three area athletes for outstanding achievement

Wed, 04/25/2018 - 16:21 Casscounty2

Dylan McGlasson of Virginia, Issac Riddle of Beardstown and Ryan Hancock of Triopia were among the 28 senior athletes honored by the Jacksonville Rotary Club during their 34th Annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner in Jacksonville, Ill., on April 19, 2018. Students were selected based on the recommendations of school administrators and coaches. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

