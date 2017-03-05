Italy-bound Parker Carls in Recital this Sunday

Beardstown resident and Western Illinois University student Parker Carls has been accepted into Scuola Italia’s Program for Young Opera Singers this summer. The school is located in Sant’Angelo in Vado, within the Urbino province in Italy. While Parker was researching colleges and universities for her undergraduate education, she met Professor Sylvia Stone at the University of Illinois, and during a lesson learned of the program.

Attending the opera program in Italy quickly became a goal of Parker’s, and then the opportunity presented itself even more quickly: “I took two Italian language courses last summer with the online campus of Dallas Community College, in preparation for the eventual summer program in Italy. I didn’t know at the time ‘eventual’ would be so soon!” Carls said.

