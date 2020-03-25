Increased demand will likely slow down local internet speeds

With all of Cass County’s schools shut down, and Illinoisans forced to either work from home or stay at home, internet providers across the nation are anticipating increased demands will cause connection speeds to slow.

“We’re seeing connection speeds slowing at peek demand times,” said Casey French, Casscomm’s public relations and marketing director.

That’s largely due to online gaming and demand for streaming video services like Netflix and Amazon.

French said with the ever-increasing number of internet-connected devices in each household, speeds will slow down.

“The best way residential customers can avoid slower speeds is to ‘self-regulate’ who in the family is online," he said.

