Immigrant John Arenz lives the American dream

“All of our people all over the country – except the pure-blooded Indians – are immigrants or descendants of immigrants, including even those who came over here on the Mayflower,” President Franklin D. Roosevelt told a campaign audience in 1944.

Roosevelt’s observation most certainly applied to Cass County and the rest of Central Illinois. Take one of the most famous family names from our early history – the name of Arenz.

Of special interest is John A. Arenz, who was born on Oct. 28, 1810 (though some references indicate he was born in 1811), in Blankenburg, Province of the Rhine, Prussia. Young Arenz was intelligent and eager to learn. He was schooled in the languages, music, engineering and drawing.

