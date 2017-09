Area residents will have an opportunity to learn basic principles of safe hunting at a Department of Natural Resources hunter safety course scheduled at First Southern Baptist Church, 426 Maple Ave., Rushville, from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 22, and from Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

