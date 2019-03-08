Home

Fri, 03/08/2019 - 09:32 Casscounty2
Local authors’ essays earn Illinois NPR recognition
Brian DeLoche

Citing the promise and tranquility of a sunny day, and identifying a brain, a book and a pencil as necessities led to recognition for two Beardstown High School  seniors.
Lydia Davidsmeier and Camila Garcia have been  named to the “This I believe Illinois” essay program sponsored by National Public Radio Illinois. They are among 10 central  Illinois essayists to be so honored.
The ‘This I Believe’ program has its genesis in the broadcasting’s “golden age,” when legendary broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow filled the  airwaves with his thought-provoking, 5-minute monologues.

 

