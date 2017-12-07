Hunter Education course to be held

Area residents will have the opportunity to learn basic principles of safe hunting at a free Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) hunter safety course on Aug. 11-12 at St. Johns Lutheran School, 214 E. Sixth Street, Beardstown. This class is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

A 1996 state law requires that all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1980 successfully complete the hunter education course before they can receive their first hunting license. Participants completing the hunter education course receive a Hunter Education Certification card verifying that they have passed the course of instruction.

