Home

Hunter Education course to be held

Wed, 07/12/2017 - 10:34 casscounty2

    Area residents will have the opportunity to learn basic principles of safe hunting at a free Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) hunter safety course on Aug. 11-12 at St. Johns Lutheran School, 214 E. Sixth Street, Beardstown. This class is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
    A 1996 state law requires that all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1980 successfully complete the hunter education course before they can receive their first hunting license. Participants completing the hunter education course receive a Hunter Education Certification card verifying that they have passed the course of instruction.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Korsmeyer to celebrate 90th birthday in July

    The children and grandchildren of Carnell Korsmeyer invite friends to an observance of her 90th birthday (that occurred on June 14) at the Round House on July 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Morris celebrates birthday
Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers