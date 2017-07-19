The Engle Farm will be the site for two Hummingbird Festival scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13, 1 to 4 p.m. A large number of hummingbirds are expected to be present to “wow” Festival visitors. Vernon Kleen, a licensed hummingbird bander and President of the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders, will begin the festival with a short discussion about hummingbirds and explain why they are banded. After the discussion, hummingbirds will be captured and banded.

