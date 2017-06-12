Home

Houston Memorial Library lists December events

Wed, 12/06/2017

Events at the Beardstown Houston Memorial Library:
 Mondays through December – Pre-K Storytime @ 10:30.
 Each week in December, the children’s library will be offering a variety of different holiday crafts. Stop by during business hours to do some creating and have some fun!
 Thursday, Dec. 14 – 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the library. Pictures, crafts, games,

