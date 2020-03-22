Home

Hospital Visits Prohibited

Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:23 Casscounty2

    SPRINGFIELD – As COVID-19 cases spike throughout Illinois, nine central Illinois hospitals with HSHS Illinois system and Memorial Health System including those in Springfield will no longer allow visitors – with some exceptions.  The decision was made as part of the hospitals’ ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect patients and healthcare professionals.
    Family members and other support persons will be able to call each hospital for assistance in checking on patients and should give nursing staff their contact information.

 

    Let’s be honest…recent events have shaken even the most faithful among us,  let alone, those whose faith is weak, or worse…non-existent.

