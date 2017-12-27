Hospital issues guidelines during flu season

According to CDC and IDPH, the infl uenza

activity in the United States is on the

rise. Due to the recent increase of positive

infl uenza tests in Schuyler County, Culbertson

Memorial Hospital will be limiting

visitors in order to help stop the spread of

infl uenza.

New guidelines until further notice:

• No children under 12 years of age

• Only 2 visitors at a time

• Any visitor with respiratory symptoms

(cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of

breath), rash, or diarrhea must not visit until

all symptoms are cleared.

• If there is a critical need for a visitor

with respiratory symptoms to see a patient, a

mask must be worn at all times while in the

hospital.

• All visitors should use hand sanitizer

upon entering the patient’s room and prior

to leaving the patient’s room.