Hospital issues guidelines during flu season
According to CDC and IDPH, the infl uenza
activity in the United States is on the
rise. Due to the recent increase of positive
infl uenza tests in Schuyler County, Culbertson
Memorial Hospital will be limiting
visitors in order to help stop the spread of
infl uenza.
New guidelines until further notice:
• No children under 12 years of age
• Only 2 visitors at a time
• Any visitor with respiratory symptoms
(cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of
breath), rash, or diarrhea must not visit until
all symptoms are cleared.
• If there is a critical need for a visitor
with respiratory symptoms to see a patient, a
mask must be worn at all times while in the
hospital.
• All visitors should use hand sanitizer
upon entering the patient’s room and prior
to leaving the patient’s room.