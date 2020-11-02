Holiday Food Basket distribution scheduled for Dec. 12 in B’town

Body

The Beardstown Food Basket Committee will be providing holiday baskets to eligible families in the Beardstown community on Dec. 12.

Guidelines for eligibility are unemployed, low income, or senior citizen. Those eligible should call the Beardstown Chamber of Commerce office at 323-3271 during office hours, 9-4 p.m., to register. Registration will start on Nov. 1 and continue through the month of November or until the number of food basket recipients reaches 200. The number of baskets is limited and will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

Recipients must be home at the time of delivery which will be between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Dec. 12.