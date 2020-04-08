Hemp farming’s onset takes a toll on local resident’s venture

A trial run last year to plant hemp for CBD use turned out to be a gamble that didn’t pay off for a rural Virginia man.

By the time Charles Brown was ready to harvest the hemp, the market was inundated, forcing prices lower.

“The market was flooded,” Brown said. “We knew right before we were harvesting that the market was already dropping.”

The 2018 farm bill passed in December of that year made it legal to plant hemp beginning in the 2019 planting season. Defined as cannabis with less than 0.3% THC, hemp is now listed as a regulated agricultural commodity. Among the uses of the plant production is one for hemp-derived CBD, often utilized for medical purposes.

Brown decided “at the last minute” to give it a try last year.

