Helpful Coronavirus Information
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 16:43 Casscounty2
With everything going on with the Coronavirus, we would like to share helpful articles about what to do. These links were provided by Cass Communications.
- Center for Disease Control and Prevention - Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers
- World Health Organization - Rolling updates on coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
- Johns Hopkins University & Medicine -- Coronavirus Resource Center
- Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) - Risk Management for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) - Network Reliability Steering Committee (NRSC) Pandemic Checklist