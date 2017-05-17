Health Dept. collects birds

The Cass County Health Department has started collecting dead bird specimens as of May 1. Results of these tests help determine the extent of West Nile virus activity. Because the virus generally appears and grows in Illinois bird and mosquito populations before it is transmitted to humans, monitoring bird and mosquito populations helps predict when and where humans will be at risk for West Nile virus infection as well as where and when additional precautions and control measures should be taken. The public is asked for help with the collection of dead birds.

