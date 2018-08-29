Haschemeyer named Culbertson Hospital’s Employee of the month

Culbertson Memorial Hospital recently announced Kaitlyn Haschemeyer as the 2018 Employee of the Third Quarter.

Kaitlyn started in the housekeeping department and is now a CNA in the MedSurg Unit. This fall she will be starting her nursing program to become a Registered Nurse.

Kaitlyn was selected as the Employee of the Quarter from nominations submitted by her fellow co-workers and her patients for her positive, caring attitude. She said she enjoys working at Culbertson because she gets to have new patients with new problems nearly every week, and that she can also help in the Emergency Department when needed. She believes that nursing allows her to learn new things every day, and the ability to meet and take care of people.