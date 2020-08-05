H.A. Votsmier: a lifetime of service to Ashland

A man of many hats and many years’ service — When it comes to serving the Village of Ashland, few people have served as long and in as many ways as H.A. Votsmier. He’s been a fire chief and firefighter for 31 years, water plant manager, 25 years, school board member and 911 board member. Here, Votsmier is pictured with the Ashland Fire Department’s 1923 firetruck. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

Life-long Ashland resident, H.A. (Henry) Votsmier, has been selected as this week’s Hometown Hero. Votsmier, a humble individual, has a soft, honest timbre in his speech when he tells of the life he has spent giving back to his community. He lives in the home that he grew up in, a house that has been in his family since (roughly) 1936. He is and has been active in the St. Augustine…