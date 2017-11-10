Growing garden mums in the fall

Everywhere I go I see huge displays of fall garden mums for sale. Beautiful colors and a reminder of cooler days to come. Mums are a great addition to containers and the landscape to add color when our summer flowers are faded or finished. With a little extra planning those mums you buy now can be a permanent fixture in your garden.

Garden mums are hardy in zones 5-9 and the one interesting thing about them is that flower initiation is induced by longer nights. Keep that in mind when choosing a location to plant your mums. Avoid street lights or other night lighting situations because the mums would not get the length of darkness required to initiate flower bud formation. The location should provide 6 to 8 hours of sunlight and be well-drained soil. Mums don’t like wet feet so avoid low lying areas or heavy soils. Consider improving the planting location by incorporating compost into the soil.

