Groups to host Nature Trek on Jan. 26

The Emiquon Partnership-Dickson Mounds Museum, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge are hosting “Nature Trek: A Glacial Perspective” on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Representatives from each organization will present information on how glaciers from the last Ice Age formed the present-day Illinois River Valley.

