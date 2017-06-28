Home

Great Cass County land grab

Wed, 06/28/2017 - 10:53 casscounty2
By: 
Leigh Morris

    Though ignored by nearly all historians, Cass County pulled off one of the greatest land grabs in American history – not for its size, but for sheer political cunning.
    Our story begins in 1837 when the state legislature created Cass County. The new county was carved out of Morgan County, and the southern boundary was set three miles north of today’s line. This expanse of land came to be known as the Three-Mile Territory.
    Perhaps boundaries would have stayed put had it not been for the fact that Arenzville was beginning to grow. A post office was established on April 24, 1840. Businesses where beginning to pop up. The settlement was looking prosperous, meaning both counties coveted it. Then, there was the matter of travel. Morgan County’s seat of government was in Jacksonville, 17 miles away over mostly bad roads.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Morris celebrates birthday

    The family of Barbara Morris, of Virginia, are hosting an Open House, on Saturday, July 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Basement, 281 E. Hardin, Virginia.

Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers