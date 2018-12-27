Home

Grants available for Asian carp processors

Thu, 12/27/2018 - 08:23 Casscounty2

Gov. Bruce Rauner announced Dec. 19 that companies and individuals interested in expanding demand for food and other products using Asian carp caught in Illinois waters are invited to apply for grant funding to assist their marketing efforts.
    Grants are now available through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ (IDNR) Asian Carp Market Value Program (MVP) to support current Asian carp processors and product-makers in expanding existing markets and developing new markets and sales opportunities for Asian carp products

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Finding the missing piece to life’s puzzle

My youngest son was staring intently at the Nativity set on the altar at our church.

Is giving thanks really so rare?
What the Devil happened?
Free mammograms offered to under-insured women

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers