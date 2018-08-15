Governor signs bill to enhance services for senior citizens

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed bills Monday to increase Illinois seniors’ access to high-speed internet and provide more convenience with permanent identification cards.

House Bill 5752 creates the Broadband Advisory Council to explore ways to expand broadband access, often called high-speed internet, throughout the state, including in unserved and underserved areas.

"This is the continuation of our initiative to ensure our senior citizens have better access to affordable high-speed internet so they may benefit from the resources and support online platforms offer," Rauner said.