Governor signs bill to enhance services for senior citizens

Wed, 08/15/2018 - 15:59 Casscounty2

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed bills Monday to increase Illinois seniors’ access to high-speed internet and provide more convenience with permanent identification cards.

House Bill 5752 creates the Broadband Advisory Council to explore ways to expand broadband access, often called high-speed internet, throughout the state, including in unserved and underserved areas.

"This is the continuation of our initiative to ensure our senior citizens have better access to affordable high-speed internet so they may benefit from the resources and support online platforms offer," Rauner said.

