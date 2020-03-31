Governor says feds sent wrong health equipment

SPRINGFIELD – As state leaders try to gather as much personal protective equipment (PPE) as possible to distribute to health care workers treating COVID-19 patients, Gov. JB Pritzker says the federal government sent Illinois 300,000 of the wrong type of mask.

In his daily press briefing about the novel coronavirus disease outbreak Monday in Chicago, Gov. JB Pritzker said the state’s third shipment of relief supplies from the feds arrived Sunday, but likely includes 300,000 surgical masks instead of the N95 respirator masks Illinois requested.

“While we do not have a final count on this yet, I can say with certainty that what they sent were not the N95 masks that were promised, but instead were surgical masks, which is not what we asked for,” Pritzker said.

Made of thin fabric and held loosely onto the face, surgical masks do not provide as much protection against COVID-19 as N95 masks, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Surgical masks create a loose barrier for the mouth and nose against coughs and sneezes, while tight-fitting N95 masks are able to “filter small particles from the air and prevent leakage around the edge of the mask when the user inhales.”

“PPE is the first line of defense for our health care workers. It’s not a luxury that they should have to ration,” Pritzker said.

A consistent critic of the federal response, Pritzker added that the size of the latest federal shipment “still pales in comparison to our requests and appears to be even smaller than our previous two shipments.”

“I can’t emphasize enough how much we need the federal government to step up and amplify the size of their PPE deliveries to Illinois and, frankly, across the nation,” Pritzker said.

Other than receiving federal shipments, the state is responsible for buying its own PPE on the open market, often negotiating against other states, nations and even the U.S. government. By the end of this week, Pritzker said, the state will have received 5.5 million N95 masks and 5.55 million surgical masks from shipments it purchased.

“In the absence of aggressive action from the federal government, my team will continue to run down every possible lead to get what we need,” he said.