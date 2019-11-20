The Goulds kick off Christmas at Mt. Sterling Church

The First Christian Church, 117 West Washington, Mt. Sterling, will hold it’s 3rd annual Christmas Concert on December 1st. The concert featuring the Goulds will begin at 6 p.m. Prior to the concert Santa will arrive via Fire Truck at 3:30 p.m. and individual pictures with Santa will follow. Everyone is invited to a soup supper at 4 p.m. with an opportunity to take some Christmas baked goods home. A love offering will be taken for the Goulds and a free will offering will be taken for the soup supper and Christmas baked goods, in support of the outreach ministries of the church.

