The Goulds kick off Christmas at Mt. Sterling Church

Wed, 11/20/2019 - 10:28 Casscounty2

    The First Christian Church, 117 West Washington, Mt. Sterling, will hold it’s 3rd annual Christmas Concert on December 1st. The concert featuring the Goulds will begin at 6 p.m. Prior to the concert Santa will arrive via Fire Truck at 3:30 p.m. and individual pictures with Santa will follow. Everyone is invited to a soup supper at 4 p.m. with an opportunity to take some Christmas baked goods home. A love offering will be taken for the Goulds and a free will offering will be taken for the soup supper and Christmas baked goods, in support of the outreach ministries of the church.

 

