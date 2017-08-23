Home

Gospel quartet The Perrys to perform

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 11:48 casscounty2

 Dove Award Winning Gospel Quartet “The Per-rys” will be in concert Sun-day, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Petersburg. The Perrys won the  GMA Dove Award in 2012 for the Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year “Celebrate Me Home.” They have won and been nominated for numerous other awards. There is no admission fee and no tickets needed. A free will offering will be received. The First Chris-tian Church is located at 210 S. 8th Street in Peters-burg. There is handicapped parking and an elevator en-trance in the east parking lot. For more information call 217-632-2533.

Lifestyle

