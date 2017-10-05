Home

God and Kenny Wallace

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 14:40 casscounty2
By: 
Steve Griffin

    Last week Shelly and I enjoyed a baseball game at Busch Stadium (aka, “Baseball Heaven”) with some dear friends of ours.
    Midway through the game, a gentleman struck up a conversation with my pal and we began to talk shop about Cardinals baseball. (Yes, I butted in because I’m friendly like that.)
    Before long the game got exciting and we were all reveling in the thrill of victory. It was a glorious day, dear reader!

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers