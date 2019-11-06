Goal reached !
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 14:43 Casscounty2
By:
Janet Martin
The Cass County Food Pantry has received overwhelming support from every area of the entire county from their call for help. The board and all involved continue to expressed their gratitude for the human kindness shown to fellow Cass Countians. To date they have raised about $33,000 which will allow them to make a bulk purchase and carry them through the holiday season.
