GED prep class offered in Mt. Sterling
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 11:58 Casscounty2
John Wood Community
College will offer
free GED prep classes in
Quincy, Mt. Sterling and
Pittsfield starting March
12. The classes are offered
through the JWCC Adult
Education program, which
helps students prepare for
the high school equivalency
GED test. The program
also provides assistance
with career planning and
job skills.
Mt. Sterling classes
meet from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
at the Mt. Sterling Education
Center at 108 N.
Capitol St.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.