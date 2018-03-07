GED prep class offered in Mt. Sterling

John Wood Community

College will offer

free GED prep classes in

Quincy, Mt. Sterling and

Pittsfield starting March

12. The classes are offered

through the JWCC Adult

Education program, which

helps students prepare for

the high school equivalency

GED test. The program

also provides assistance

with career planning and

job skills.

Mt. Sterling classes

meet from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

at the Mt. Sterling Education

Center at 108 N.

Capitol St.

