Gard students and teacher of the month

Gard Elementary School would like recognize their Students of the Month for September 2017. These students exhibit the core expectation of “Respect.” As a core Schoolwide Expectation at Gard Elementary, students are also encouraged to Respect Self, Respect Others, and Respect Property. Students of the month for September were chosen by their teachers and recognized at General Assembly for being respectful. They were also treated to a special luncheon which was served by Gard Elementary Principals. The Student of the Month program is part of Schoolwide PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Systems) that promotes recognition of doing what is right and what is expected at school. Congratulations to these students!

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.