Gard School summer lunch program

The Summer Lunch Program will be held at Gard School beginning June 5 and ending July 14. Children age 18 and under will receive free breakfast and free lunch. Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The Summer Lunch Program is open to the public. Adults may also eat for a small fee. There will be no meals served on June 12-14 or July 3-4. If you have questions concerning the Summer Lunch Program, please call 323-1364 ext. 7215.

El programa de almuerzo de verano se llevara a cabo en la Escuela Gard a partir del 5 de junio y finalizara el 14 de julio. Los ninos menores de 18 anos recibiran desayuno y almuerzo gratis. El desayuno se sirve de 7:30 a 8:30 y el almuerzo se sirve de 11:30 a 12:15. El programa de almuerzo de verano esta abierto al publico. Los adultos tambien pueden comer con un costo de $1.00 para el desayuno y $2.75 para el almuerzo. No habra comidas entre el 12 y 14 de julio o entre el 3 y el 4 de julio. Si tiene preguntas sobre el programa de almuerzo de verano, por favor llame al 323-1364 ext. 7215.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.