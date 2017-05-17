Home

Gard School summer lunch program

Wed, 05/17/2017 - 13:55 casscounty2

    The Summer Lunch Program will be held at Gard School beginning June 5 and ending July 14. Children age 18 and under will receive free breakfast and free lunch. Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The Summer Lunch Program is open to the public. Adults may also eat for a small fee. There will be no meals served on June 12-14 or July 3-4. If you have questions concerning the Summer Lunch Program, please call 323-1364 ext. 7215.
    El programa de almuerzo de verano se llevara a cabo en la Escuela Gard a partir del 5 de junio y finalizara el 14 de julio. Los ninos menores de 18 anos recibiran desayuno y almuerzo gratis. El desayuno se sirve de 7:30 a 8:30 y el almuerzo se sirve de 11:30 a 12:15. El programa de almuerzo de verano esta abierto al publico. Los adultos tambien pueden comer con un costo de $1.00 para el desayuno y $2.75 para el almuerzo. No habra comidas entre el 12 y 14 de julio o entre el 3 y el 4 de julio. Si tiene preguntas sobre el programa de almuerzo de verano, por favor llame al 323-1364 ext. 7215.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers