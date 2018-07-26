Funds released for ag groups

Gov. Bruce Rauner joined the Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture Raymond Poe, local officials, and the Stremsterfer family at Stremsterfer Farms in Pleasant Plains recently to announce the release of $16M in agriculture grants. The funds being released from the fiscal year 2018 budget will fund soil and water districts, county fairs and agriculture societies, and the University of Illinois Extension services.

“These three entities provide services that are vital for the future of Illinois agriculture,” Rauner said. “From protecting our farmland for future generations to fostering agriculture careers and educating consumers, these organizations support Illinois agriculture, the backbone of our state’s economy.”

"Funding for these organizations comes at a critical time," said Ag Director Raymond Poe. "We must continue to fund these organizations in order to sustain their key programs. I want to thank our agricultural partners for commitment to Illi- nois agriculture and for their cooperation in these fiscally challenging times."