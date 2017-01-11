Fundraiser for Virginia Community Day Care

Affordable day care has never been more important and so is the need to support affordable day care options.

To help achieve this goal, the Virginia Masonic Lodge is hosting a Trivia Night fundraiser for the Virginia Community Day Care. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Dr. Ugs Drugstore Café in downtown Virginia. Food service will begin at 5 p.m. with trivia starting at 6 p.m.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.